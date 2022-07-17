First Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.19.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.