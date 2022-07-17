First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
