First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Community by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Community by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

