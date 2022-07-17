First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FHN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $17,824,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2,514.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

