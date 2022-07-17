First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Trading Down 1%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.76. 6,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

First National Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.93%.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth $6,449,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

