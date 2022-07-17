First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.00% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

FDNI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.75.

