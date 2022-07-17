First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

