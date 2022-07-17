First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
QQEW stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
