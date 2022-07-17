First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

QQEW stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.