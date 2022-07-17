Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

