Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Up 0.3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

