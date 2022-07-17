Flowserve Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $27.99 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

