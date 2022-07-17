Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 12,215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

