Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 7.1%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 519,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 913,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
Forge Global Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.