Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Up 7.1%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 519,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 913,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Forge Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.