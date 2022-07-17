Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance
NASDAQ:FWP opened at $4.16 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.
