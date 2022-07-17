Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 297 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 96,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,292,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,977,000 after acquiring an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 12.7% in the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

