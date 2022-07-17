Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $206,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

