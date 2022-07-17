Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.41 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

