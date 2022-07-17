FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadscale Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadscale Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadscale Acquisition’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.87 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,549,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,038,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 4,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 750,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

