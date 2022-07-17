FY2022 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.60. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $13.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $223.84 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

