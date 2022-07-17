FY2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.26. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

BLDR opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

