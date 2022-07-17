FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$145.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.15. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$128.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,211,876.38. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,050,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,013,213,304.39. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.