FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Increased by Analyst

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Hayward stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

