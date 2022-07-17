FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSL has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $117.24.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.