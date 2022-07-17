FY2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 427,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 141,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 140,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.