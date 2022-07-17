FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.24.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.