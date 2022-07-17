Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

