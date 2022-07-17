Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

