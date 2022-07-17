Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 4%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 285,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 297,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Genetron Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 101.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

