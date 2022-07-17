GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

