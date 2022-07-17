GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

