GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.59 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

