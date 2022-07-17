Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $399.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.