Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $399.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.23.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group
In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.