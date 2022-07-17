Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.