Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
BFIT stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.