Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BFIT stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

