Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

