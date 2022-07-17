Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

GXTG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

