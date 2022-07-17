GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.81 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

