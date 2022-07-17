Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.1 %

GTIM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.83. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

