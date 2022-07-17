Great Panther Mining Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 25th (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.09 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,893,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,160 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

