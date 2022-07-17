Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 204.8% in June

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GCBC stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 38.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

