Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

