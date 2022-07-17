Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

GNTY stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $439.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558 in the last 90 days. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

