Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

