Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.48 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

