Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $517.06

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.06 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.45). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 471 ($5.60), with a volume of 9,868 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £152.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 525.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Services

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.68), for a total value of £100,036 ($118,977.16). In other news, insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.68), for a total transaction of £100,036 ($118,977.16). Also, insider David Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £59,900 ($71,241.67). Insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock worth $26,439,600 over the last 90 days.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

