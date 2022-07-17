Hasbro (HAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,211,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

