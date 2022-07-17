Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,134 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hasbro worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

