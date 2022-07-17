Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $100.00. The company traded as low as $78.11 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 3195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

