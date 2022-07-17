HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TBPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

