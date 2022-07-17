Head-To-Head Analysis: Viad (NYSE:VVI) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -11.97% -74.77% -6.81% CoStar Group 15.37% 7.25% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67 CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viad and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.49%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $78.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Risk and Volatility

Viad has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.06 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -5.86 CoStar Group $1.94 billion 12.21 $292.56 million $0.79 75.84

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Viad on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services for the hospitality industry. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

